When 80-year-old Ted tried virtual reality
'It's surreal': 80-year-old Ted tries virtual reality for first time

An immersive virtual reality exhibition which has been selling out in London, is about to begin a global tour.

The experience called We Live In An Ocean Of Air uses heart monitors and breath sensors to show how humans interact with nature.

Pensioner Ted Waight visited the show for his first VR experience.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Daniel South.

  • 21 Jun 2019
