Toni Morrison: A film on a literary legend

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toni Morrison: Film looks at the literary legend
A new documentary on the author Toni Morrison is released this week.
The film looks at her life, work and the themes that have defined the writing of this winner of a Nobel Prize in Literature.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
20 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48691943/toni-morrison-film-looks-at-the-literary-legendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window