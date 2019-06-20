'We have schools in Africa!'

Media player
Clapping back against racial stereotypes
Elijah Lawal has written The Clapback - a guide to how to call out harmful stereotypes.
He defines a Clapback as "responding to a (often ignorant) notion with a withering comeback" with the aim of "shutting it down".
We gave Elijah some stereotypes we found on Twitter so he could show us how it's done.
20 Jun 2019
