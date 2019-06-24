Liam Gallagher: 'Oasis hasn't split up in my mind'
Video

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher may be playing Glastonbury at the end of the week but he's been showing no signs of resting his voice ahead of the gig.

In a interview with entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson for BBC Breakfast, the singer has been covering everything from Brexit to Love Island – and his old band.

