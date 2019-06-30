Media player
A.I.M Collective: 'Powerful to see women pop like men'
A.I.M Collective are an all-female popping crew.
They were formed by dancer and choreographer Shawn Aimey. He coaches the dancers in the unique style, first made popular in the 1970s.
Aimey says his crew is unique: "The fact it's all females, I don't believe there's another crew like that in the world".
BBC News caught up with them during rehearsals.
Filmed by Lorna Acquah
Produced and edited by Claudia Redmond
30 Jun 2019
