Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taking Up Space: What it's like being black at Cambridge University
Two recent Cambridge graduates have written a book exploring what it's like to be the minority in a majority white institution.
Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi wrote Taking Up Space - the flagship book to be published on Stormzy's label - exploring diversity issues within higher education.
They talked to us about their experiences at the university.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48771449/taking-up-space-what-it-s-like-being-black-at-cambridge-universityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window