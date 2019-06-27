Revivial for Paris is Burning movie

Media player
Director Jennie Livingston on Paris is Burning revival
As LGBTQ+ celebrations get underway in New York to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots a newly restored classic, Paris is Burning, has arrived in cinemas.
The film was first released in 1990 where it was rapidly embraced by the LGBTQ community and fans of ballroom culture.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
27 Jun 2019
