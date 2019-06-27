Kylie Minogue on finally getting to Glastonbury

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kylie Minogue talks performing at Glastonbury 2019
It will be the singer’s first full set at the festival, after she had to cancel a headlining performance in 2005 to undergo cancer treatment.
The singer spoke to BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty about how she's feeling ahead of her performance.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48781055/kylie-minogue-talks-performing-at-glastonbury-2019Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window