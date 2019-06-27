Kylie Minogue on finally getting to Glastonbury
Kylie Minogue talks performing at Glastonbury 2019

It will be the singer’s first full set at the festival, after she had to cancel a headlining performance in 2005 to undergo cancer treatment.

The singer spoke to BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty about how she's feeling ahead of her performance.

