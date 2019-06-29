Supporting Stormzy at Glastonbury

Media player
Glastonbury: Supporting Stormzy's headline set
Tara Asher specialises in signing grime music, one of just four working in the UK.
She interpreted Stomzy's headline set at Glastonbury 2019, working as the star performed on the Festival's iconic Pyramid stage.
She'll also be interpreting other Glastonbury gigs for fans across the weekend including Lauren Hill and George Ezra.
29 Jun 2019
