Attenborough thanks plastic-free Glastonbury-goers
Sir David Attenborough has taken to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury to thank festival-goers for cutting their plastic use.

The 93-year-old TV presenter and environmentalist told cheering crowds that the use of refillable water bottles at the festival had meant the use of a million plastic bottles had been avoided.

  • 30 Jun 2019
