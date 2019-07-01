Being a sign language interpreter for Stormzy

Media player
Video
Tara Asher is a British Sign Language interpreter who specialises in grime music
Tara Asher is one of only a handful of British Sign Language interpreters who specialise in hip hop and grime music.
She'll be signing for Stormzy as he makes history as the first British grime artist to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.
This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on Friday 28 June 2019.
01 Jul 2019
