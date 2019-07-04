Media player
'This synopsis arrived full of our work'
A playwright who has accused actor Idris Elba and the artistic director of the Young Vic theatre, Kwame Kwei-Armah, of claiming her work as their own has been speaking to the BBC.
Tori Allen-Martin and her writing partner, Sarah Henley, say they created the show Tree but have been excluded from the project and are receiving no credit.
The producers of Tree deny the claims.
