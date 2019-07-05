'I'm opening doors for more people'

Media player
Lil Nas X addresses gay revelation backlash
US rapper Lil Nas X says he faced a backlash on social media after posting cryptic hints on Twitter that he is gay.
The 20 year old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, told BBC Breakfast he felt like he was "opening doors for more people".
05 Jul 2019
