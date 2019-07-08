Trisha Yearwood: 'There's a disconnect in country music'
Country singer Trisha Yearwood tells the BBC she thinks there's a disconnect between decision makers and listeners in country music.

This disconnect, she thinks, plays a role in why there are so few women being played on country radio stations in the US.

