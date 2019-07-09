Tate Modern: Olafur Eliasson's environment artwork
Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's latest exhibition about senses and the environment is on display at Tate Modern.

He told Today programme's Martha Kearney he wanted his work to illustrate how people can "fundamentally disagree and still be together".

