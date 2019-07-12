Film shows how to reduce climate change
Ice on Fire shows techniques to reduce climate change

A new documentary which focuses on techniques which can help reduce climate change is narrated by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Much of the focus of the film is on methods which remove carbon out of the atmosphere - a process known as drawdown.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 12 Jul 2019
