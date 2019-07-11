Belfast journalists say police searches have affected their lives

Video

Belfast journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey were arrested in August 2018 over the suspected theft of confidential files. The journalists had been working on a documentary about the Loughinisland attack in 1994. A court ruling has since been made that the search warrants issued against them had been "inappropriate", and the police have dropped any action against them. The issue of press freedom is being discussed at a global conference in London, and the UK ranks 33rd out of 180 countries in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders.