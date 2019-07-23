Olafur Eliasson: How art can inform

Video

Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson is known for his large scale installations that challenge people to change the way they think about issues such as global warming.

He told Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi that the cultural sector has a unique opportunity to effect change.

"What art can do is make things that are seemingly out of touch somehow and make it touchable and make it available in a way where people say 'Okay I understand that, this is somehow relating to me, I get it'."

Mr Eliasson was speaking at the Tate Modern in London where he has opened a new exhibition.

