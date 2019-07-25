For Sama: Film captures life in Aleppo conflict

Media player
For Sama: Documentary captures life in Aleppo conflict
For Sama is a documentary set in the Syrian city of Aleppo which tells the story of the conflict through the eyes of a female camera operator.
Filmed and directed by Waad Al-Kateab the film captures both intimate and horrific moments in her and her husband’s life.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
25 Jul 2019
