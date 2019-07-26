Media player
Proms 2019: Nasa director honoured
As part of their Late Night Prom at the Royal Albert Hall last night, cult band Public Service Broadcasting dedicated the iconic Go from their 2015 concept album Race for Space to Christopher C Kraft – who conceived Nasa's Mission Control and oversaw the Apollo 11 moon landing.
This follows news of Kraft’s passing aged 95 earlier this week.
Watch the full concert on BBC Four, Friday 26 July at 23:00 and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
