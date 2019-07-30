Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jazz legend Miles Davis' lost album to be released
A long lost album recorded by Miles Davis will be released this autumn, almost 30 years since the jazz legend's death.
The album, Rubberband has been finished by the original producers and Davis’ nephew Vince Wilburn Jr.
Musician Miles Davis was one of the most influential, acclaimed and controversial figures in the history of jazz and 20th century music.
The Today Programme's Nicola Stanbridge had a early listen.
-
30 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49169317/jazz-legend-miles-davis-lost-album-to-be-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window