Bafta-nominated actor Michael Sheen has exclusively revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live that he has given away "everything" to ensure the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff went ahead.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Sheen - who was instrumental in bringing the annual event to Wales - said he had put his own money in to ensure it wasn't cancelled.

