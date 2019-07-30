Media player
Sheen has 'given everything' to fund Homeless World Cup
Bafta-nominated actor Michael Sheen has exclusively revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live that he has given away "everything" to ensure the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff went ahead.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Sheen - who was instrumental in bringing the annual event to Wales - said he had put his own money in to ensure it wasn't cancelled.
Click here to listen to the full interview with Michael Sheen, and more from the Homeless World Cup on BBC Sounds.
30 Jul 2019
