The bestseller that took 20 years
How the novel that nobody wanted to publish became a bestseller

She's been dubbed the "Jackie Collins for the next generation" but author Melanie Blake initially struggled to get her story published.

Blake was a music and talent manager until she decided to write a fictional novel based on her experiences in the industry.

Blake told the BBC what inspired her writing and how she broke into the literary world.

  • 01 Aug 2019
