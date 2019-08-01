Media player
How the novel that nobody wanted to publish became a bestseller
She's been dubbed the "Jackie Collins for the next generation" but author Melanie Blake initially struggled to get her story published.
Blake was a music and talent manager until she decided to write a fictional novel based on her experiences in the industry.
Blake told the BBC what inspired her writing and how she broke into the literary world.
01 Aug 2019
