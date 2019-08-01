Will shifting views towards ageing change cinema?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will shifting attitudes towards ageing change cinema?
Few films deal thoughtfully with the lives of people over the age of 60, leaving a sizeable section of the population unrepresented and without stories they can relate to.
But some older actors and actresses in Hollywood refuse to be overlooked.
Talking Movies reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49181814/will-shifting-attitudes-towards-ageing-change-cinemaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window