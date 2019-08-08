Blinded by the Light reviewed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Blinded by the Light shows Springsteen music inspiration

Bruce Springsteen has given his blessing to a new film in which his lyrics inspire the life of a British teenager with Pakistani heritage growing up in England in the 1980s.

The film, Blinded by the Light, stars Viveik Kalra and is based on the true experiences of British author Sarfraz Manzoor.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 08 Aug 2019