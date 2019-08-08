Beatles fans mark 50 years of Abbey Road cover
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beatles' Abbey Road at 50: Fans celebrate at zebra crossing

The Beatles were snapped crossing Abbey Road in London exactly 50 years ago - and fans from across the world have spent the day at the iconic zebra crossing.

Read more: Thousands recreate iconic Beatles cover photo

  • 08 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Meet Rita - server to the stars for 48 years