The Electoral Commission wants a change to the law for political campaigning online

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Electoral Commission wants political campaigning online to be more transparent
-
09 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49287201/the-electoral-commission-wants-political-campaigning-online-to-be-more-transparentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window