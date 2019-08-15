Media player
Film portrays reality of China’s one-child policy
China’s controversial one-child policy ran for more than three decades and limited most families to having one child, though exceptions were made in some cases.
The documentary One Child Nation looks at the effects the policy had on a generation.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
15 Aug 2019
