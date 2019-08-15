When Bob Dylan played Isle of Wight Festival

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When Bob Dylan played the Isle of Wight Festival in 1969
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival in America. But what's often overlooked is that the most famous resident of Woodstock, Bob Dylan, wasn't there; he was in the Isle of Wight.
Fifty years on the BBC has been to meet the gang of friends who managed to convinced Bob Dylan to forego Woodstock for a field in the Isle of Wight and helped stage the biggest pop festival Britain had ever seen.
15 Aug 2019
