The latest film from Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, has two of the world's biggest male stars in lead roles - Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The film follows the close relationship between a struggling actor in 1960s Los Angeles and his stunt double.

Ahead of its UK release this week, the pair sat down with BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt to discuss getting fired, and almost getting fired, during the early days of their careers.