Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Calling yourself a female conductor is unusual'
The conductor takes centre stage at every orchestral performance, they lead and make decisions about the music, but in the majority of cases it’s a man who takes to the podium.
Only one British orchestra has a female principal conductor. And fewer than ten women conductors in the UK have senior roles in orchestras.
But work is underway to redress the balance, including at Welsh National Opera, where a new female conductor in residence role has been specifically created.
-
17 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49370676/calling-yourself-a-female-conductor-is-unusualRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window