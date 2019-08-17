Easy Rider star Peter Fonda dies aged 79
Peter Fonda co-starred with Dennis Hopper in the 1969 film Easy Rider

Peter Fonda, who played Wyatt in Easy Rider, has died at the age of 79.

He appeared alongside Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson in the 1969 film which became a cult classic. It earned Fonda an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

