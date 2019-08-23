Monos review: War, conflict and Lord of the Flies
Set in the jungles and mountains of Colombia, Monos is a story about a group of eight young guerrillas who are watching a hostage.

The film is partly inspired by the British novel The Lord of the Flies and has been winning numerous international awards.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 23 Aug 2019
