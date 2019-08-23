Monos review: War, conflict and Lord of the Flies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Monos film review: War, conflict and Lord of the Flies
Set in the jungles and mountains of Colombia, Monos is a story about a group of eight young guerrillas who are watching a hostage.
The film is partly inspired by the British novel The Lord of the Flies and has been winning numerous international awards.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
23 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49425102/monos-film-review-war-conflict-and-lord-of-the-fliesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window