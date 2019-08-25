Media player
Why men are owning burlesque
Burlesque schools in the UK have seen a rise in the number of men signing up for classes.
'Boylesque' is becoming increasingly popular to audiences and students alike.
BBC News went to meet some performers.
Filmed by Sophie van Brugen.
25 Aug 2019
