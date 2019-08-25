Unlocking secrets from old camera film

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unlocking the secrets of 'orphaned' old camera film rolls
Levi Bettweiser is on a mission to save all the old rolls of analogue camera film in the world that have never been processed.
Through The Rescued Film Project, he's unlocked memories and snippets of life that would otherwise have been lost to history.
The process has taught him to think about photography in a way that may be anathema to a selfie-obsessed generation.
25 Aug 2019
