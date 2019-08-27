Mia Khalifa on consequences of the porn industry

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mia Khalifa: Why I’m speaking out about the porn industry
Working in the pornographic film industry meant a complete loss of privacy, the former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has told BBC Hardtalk.
Since speaking about her experiences, other people have reached out to her with stories of exploitation or of feeling pressured to do things they did not want to do, she said.
Khalifa worked in the industry for just three months in 2015 but is still one of the most highly ranked star on some adult film sites.
Watch the full Hardtalk interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49453376/mia-khalifa-why-i-m-speaking-out-about-the-porn-industryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window