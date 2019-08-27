Media player
Lemn Sissay recounts being abandoned by his foster parents
Author and poet Lemn Sissay has recounted how he was abandoned by his foster parents at the age of 12.
He told the Today programme how his childhood mischief was seen as "evil working within me" and that his foster parents said it meant "because you don't love us, you don't want to be with us".
Sissay was born in Wigan near a home for pregnant unmarried women and was handed over to foster parents. Aged 12, he was sent away to children’s homes, eventually leaving the care system, alone.
27 Aug 2019
