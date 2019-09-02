Media player
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra plays Hey Jude
China's oldest symphony orchestra played the Beatles's classic Hey Jude at their Proms debut on Sunday, 1 September 2019.
Conductor Long Yu called the performance a "little gift" to their UK audience.
02 Sep 2019
