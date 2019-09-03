Media player
BBC's secret World War Two role revealed
A new archive of documents and interviews has revealed the BBC's role in secret activities during World War Two.
Plans were also made to replace Big Ben's chimes with a recorded version in the event of an air attack, and BBC programmers would also play music to contact Polish freedom fighters.
The material has been released as part of a five-year project enabling access to hundreds of archived BBC interviews.
03 Sep 2019
