Paul McCartney: 'I wrote a couple of little stories'
The world knows Sir Paul McCartney as a rock superstar - but his grandchildren know him simply as "Grandude"
Sir Paul has eight grandchildren, aged from seven to 20, and they've inspired his latest project - a children's book about the adventures of a fictional granddad.
The former Beatle discussed the books with the BBC’s James Alexander.
05 Sep 2019
