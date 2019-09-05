Media player
Film festival season: Which films to look out for
The Venice Film Festival is coming to a close and now it is the turn of Toronto with its 245 feature films.
It is a sign that the film festival season is now fully underway and Talking Movies’ Tom Brook looks at the films that are creating a buzz.
Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News.
05 Sep 2019
