What Educating Yorkshire's Mushy did next
Educating Yorkshire, the Channel 4 series which followed life in a Dewsbury secondary school, became a sensation after one of the pupils – Mushy – learnt how to cope with his stammer; that was thanks to his teacher Mr Burton and a pair of headphones.
Now, six years on, Mushy’s life is the subject of a new musical.
Mushy: Lyrically Speaking, has its world premiere in Watford this weekend.
BBC News caught up with him to find out what the last six years had done for him and what he makes of the musical.
07 Sep 2019
