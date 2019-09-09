Jesy Nelson: 'I felt like the whole world hated me'

Video

Jesy Nelson was 20 when she won X Factor with band Little Mix in 2011.

Since then, the group have enjoyed number one singles and toured the world.

But along with success, band member Jesy has also faced online abuse which negatively affected her mental health and contributed to a suicide attempt four years ago.

Now she wants to highlight the consequences of cyberbullying, and has shared her story in a new documentary for BBC Three.

Our entertainment correspondent Chi Chi Izundu sat down with her.

Odd One Out airs 12 September on BBC Three.