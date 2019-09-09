Media player
Toronto 2019: Tom Hanks leads sing-along with fans
Hollywood star Tom Hanks led his fans in a rendition of the theme song from his latest movie.
He plays Fred Rogers,a legendary US kids TV host in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.
09 Sep 2019
