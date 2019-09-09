Handmaid's Tale has got 'closer to reality'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Handmaid's Tale has got 'closer to reality'

Author Margaret Atwood explains why she chose to write the sequel to her 1985 novel.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Sep 2019