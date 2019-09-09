Radiohead star prepares for his first Prom
Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood will premiere a new piece, Horror Vacui, at the BBC Proms on 10 September 2019.

The work promises to "explore the characteristics of electronically-created music and transfer them into the acoustic arena".

Here is an exclusive glimpse of rehearsals for the piece, filmed with the Proms Youth Ensemble and the National Orchestra of Wales, earlier this summer.

