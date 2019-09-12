TIFF 2019: Tom Hanks on role as Mister Rogers
Video

The 11 day Toronto International Film Festival comes to an end this weekend.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook looks at some festival highlights so far including Tom Hanks talking about his role as Mister Rogers in a A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News

