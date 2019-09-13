Downton Abbey cast on their big-screen make-over

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The cast of Downton Abbey discuss going from the small to the big screen
The drama of Downton Abbey is moving from the small to the big screen.
Hugh Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, says he is hoping fans will "get out of their armchairs and into the cinema".
The film centres around a visit to the stately home by the King and Queen and is set 18 months after the end of the final series.
-
13 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49681414/the-cast-of-downton-abbey-discuss-going-from-the-small-to-the-big-screenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window