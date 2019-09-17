Liam Gallagher on how feud with Noel upsets their mum
Liam Gallagher on how his feud with Noel upsets their mum

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has told BBC Radio 5 Live how he thinks his feud with brother Noel upsets their mum.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, he said: "If, God forbid, something happens to my mam, and we haven't made up by then, then there will be war."

