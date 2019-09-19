Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Humphrys' final Today programme sign off
Broadcaster John Humphrys has presented his final edition of BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He was joined by ex-prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair and Dame Edna Everage for his last day.
The presenter is leaving after 32 years, and has built a reputation as a tenacious interrogator of politicians, and said he had been "a seeker of truth" during his time on the programme.
19 Sep 2019
